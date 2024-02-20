ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,215,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,156.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $9,868,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130,355 shares in the company, valued at $610,215,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,288 shares of company stock worth $59,005,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.82. 32,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,727. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.