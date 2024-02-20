ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,419 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

