ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,466 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Quanterix worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,231. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

