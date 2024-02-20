ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 15,426 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. 176,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

