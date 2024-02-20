ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 33,441 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,441 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rambus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Rambus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 133,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,286. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

