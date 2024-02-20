ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 63,600 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 312,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.