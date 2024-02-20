ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 347,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,627. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

