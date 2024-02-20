ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 242,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 275,125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $36,243,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $1,730,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,546. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,153,841 shares of company stock worth $15,388,376 over the last 90 days. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBI

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.