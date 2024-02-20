ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 242,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 275,125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $36,243,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $1,730,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janus International Group Price Performance
Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,546. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBI
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Janus International Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.