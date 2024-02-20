Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $125.57 and a one year high of $187.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

