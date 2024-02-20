CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.36. CleanSpark shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 8,490,087 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

