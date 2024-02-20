Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 19,389 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433,252 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 2,479,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

