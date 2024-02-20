Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shell stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

