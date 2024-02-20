Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $409.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

