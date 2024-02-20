Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.13. The stock had a trading volume of 456,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.10. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

