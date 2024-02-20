Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 127,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,866,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,386,343.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,351,796 shares of company stock worth $55,538,561.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

