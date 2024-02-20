Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. 257,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

