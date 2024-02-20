Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BHP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

