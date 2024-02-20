Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 72,969 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,969 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the second quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,956. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

