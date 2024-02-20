Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $138,000 Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PROS by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 73,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.22. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

