Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,824,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $494,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. 6,212,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,062,554. The company has a market capitalization of $261.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

