Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372,091 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.52% of S&P Global worth $597,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.21. The company had a trading volume of 421,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,511. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.06 and its 200 day moving average is $403.68.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

