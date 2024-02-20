Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,151,395 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of NIKE worth $446,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

