Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $748,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $230.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

