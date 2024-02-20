Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $468.58 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.26% of Biogen worth $468,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Biogen stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.57. 537,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.63 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

