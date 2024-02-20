Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $673.16 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $673,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 642.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,536 shares of company stock worth $11,388,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded down $18.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.83. The company had a trading volume of 212,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average of $517.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

