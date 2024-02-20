Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $826.86 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338,545 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Sempra worth $826,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. 389,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

