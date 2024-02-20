Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,536,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Intel worth $730,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,085,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

