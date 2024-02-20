Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $355,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

