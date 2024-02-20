Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 398,100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Zoetis worth $503,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.93. 621,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.43 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

