Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 45,586 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,586 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Linde worth $778,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LIN traded up $7.54 on Tuesday, hitting $439.17. 626,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $322.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.40. The company has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

