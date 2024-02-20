Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 479,494 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,494 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.04% of Johnson Controls International worth $375,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 1,559,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

