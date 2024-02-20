Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,370 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 136,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Up 1.2 %

MAT opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About Mattel



Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

