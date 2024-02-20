Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.