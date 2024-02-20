Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,671,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 92,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,238 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

