Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

