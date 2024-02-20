Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Visteon Price Performance

VC stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

