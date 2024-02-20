Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

