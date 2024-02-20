Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949 in the last three months. 13.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

