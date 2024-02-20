Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after buying an additional 1,708,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after buying an additional 586,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

