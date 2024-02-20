Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.