Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after buying an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,235,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 330,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.