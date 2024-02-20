CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $212.17. 51,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

