Cohu’s (COHU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $36.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 83.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

