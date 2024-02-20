Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,659 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,104,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,951,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after buying an additional 230,664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

