Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,836,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,400,835 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Comcast worth $1,544,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. 6,975,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,716,844. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

