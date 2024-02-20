Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.47 on Friday. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

