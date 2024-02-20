Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 613,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,247,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,629.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,977,000 after buying an additional 506,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

