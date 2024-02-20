Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 25%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 179,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 282,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.29.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

