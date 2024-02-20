Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Raised to $42.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

