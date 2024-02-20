Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

